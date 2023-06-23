Substack Reads
The Active Voice: Richard Hanania is seeking ‘enlightened centrism’
Hamish McKenzie talks to Richard Hanania about the origins of wokeness, the long reach of civil rights law, and the future of the culture wars
22 hr ago
Richard Hanania
and
Hamish McKenzie
The Active Voice: Richard Hanania is seeking ‘enlightened centrism’
Substack Reads: Video games for all, the case against story, and mussels take on summer
Another jam-packed issue of eclectic writing from across Substack—we hope you enjoy it!
Jun 17
Substack Reads: Video games for all, the case against story, and mussels take on summer
Substack Reads: The songwriter who changed pop history, and our fascination with true crime
Hello and welcome to Substack Reads, your weekly roundup of the most thought-provoking things to read and listen to on Substack this week.
Jun 10
Substack Reads: The songwriter who changed pop history, and our fascination with true crime
The Active Voice: Nadia Bolz-Weber is preaching to break your heart
Sophia Efthimiatou talks with Nadia Bolz-Weber about sinners and saints, the enduring power of scripture, and how we should really think about…
Jun 8
Sophia Efthimiatou
and
Nadia Bolz-Weber
The Active Voice: Nadia Bolz-Weber is preaching to break your heart
Introducing Your Weekly Stack
A powerful way to find new stories and writers to fall in love with
Jun 7
Introducing Your Weekly Stack
Substack Reads: The wonder slam, undercover cops, and how to slow time
Hello and welcome to Substack Reads: your weekly digest of the greatest writing, video and audio posts from across Substack.
Jun 3
Substack Reads: The wonder slam, undercover cops, and how to slow time
The new academy: modern intellectuals are writing their best ideas on Substack
Welcoming Richard Dawkins to Substack
Jun 1
Clyde Rathbone
The new academy: modern intellectuals are writing their best ideas on Substack
May 2023
Substack Reads: Beyond the beginner, spite fences, and the stories we tell ourselves
Every Saturday, Substack Reads will introduce you to some of the world’s best work.
May 27
Substack Reads: Beyond the beginner, spite fences, and the stories we tell ourselves
The Active Voice: Suleika Jaouad and Yung Pueblo are creating to live
This week, Suleika Jaouad and Diego Perez are in conversation about facing death, creativity as healing, and fostering writing communities
May 25
Suleika Jaouad
Yung Pueblo
Sophia Efthimiatou
The Active Voice: Suleika Jaouad and Yung Pueblo are creating to live
Substack Reads: The outguessing game, unleashing chaos, and finding your superpower
Another weekend, another melting pot of great writers and artists’ work from across Substack. Enjoy!
May 13
Substack Reads: The outguessing game, unleashing chaos, and finding your superpower
The Active Voice: Ted Gioia and Mike Solana are fighting from the fringes
This week, Ted Gioia and Mike Solana are in conversation about reasons for optimism in a time of rapid technological change
May 11
Ted Gioia
Hamish McKenzie
Mike Solana
The Active Voice: Ted Gioia and Mike Solana are fighting from the fringes
Substack Reads: My godfather the king, why people strike, and the time-travel paradox
Hello readers! Dualities, paradox, and double entendre are at play in this week’s edition
May 6
Substack Reads: My godfather the king, why people strike, and the time-travel paradox
