On Notes, recommendations take on a life of their own: short, sharp bursts of praise can feel like the digital, grown-up version of those Valentine’s Day cards we used to trade in school. Except instead of a card with a cartoon dinosaur saying “You’re Dino-mite!”, it’s telling a creator, This moved me, and I’m so glad you made it.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite love Notes. And if you’ve been quietly admiring someone’s work, consider this your nudge to send them a little valentine—no dinosaurs required.
And don’t forget about self-love:
In the depths where silence speaks,
A fire burns, a heart that seeks.
Fingers tremble, breath held tight,
In the shadows of the night.
A glance, a touch, a yearning sigh,
The stars themselves, they wonder why,
Two souls collide in whispered grace,
A perfect, endless, sacred space.
Desire weaves through every vein,
Like rain, it falls, it knows no pain.
Each heartbeat echoes, fierce, unbound,
In passion’s grip, the world is drowned.
Time slips away, a fleeting dream,
As flames ignite in every gleam.
No distance wide, no sea too deep,
This love is sown, and it will keep.
A pulse, a fire, a boundless sea,
In passion's depths, we're finally free.
For in this blaze, two hearts entwine,
Forever burning, pure, divine.
I am leaving positive remarks on lesser known Substackers’ posts, to let them know they are being seen & heard. One small word goes a long way.