Collage by Paulina

On Notes, recommendations take on a life of their own: short, sharp bursts of praise can feel like the digital, grown-up version of those Valentine’s Day cards we used to trade in school. Except instead of a card with a cartoon dinosaur saying “You’re Dino-mite!”, it’s telling a creator, This moved me, and I’m so glad you made it.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite love Notes. And if you’ve been quietly admiring someone’s work, consider this your nudge to send them a little valentine—no dinosaurs required.

And don’t forget about self-love: