Join us this Thursday, March 13, through Saturday, March 15, for Substack’s inaugural food festival. Grubstack brings together top food writers, chefs, and culinary creators from around the world for live cook-alongs, bake-offs, virtual tastings, and in-depth discussions on today’s biggest food trends and topics—all streamed exclusively on Substack.
Here’s what you can expect, with more details to be revealed this week.
Thursday, March 13
11:00 a.m. GMT / 7:00 a.m. ET
How to host this spring and summer, with Laura Jackson and Rosie Kellett
Joinand as they cover everything you need to know to host in style this season, including trends, diets, budget, and more.
12:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET
Live from a French kitchen, with Simon Auscher
Joinin Nice as he cooks an early-spring risotto, sharing the skills and know-how that have made him one of the hottest chefs around.
3:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Fresh from the field, with Finn Harries and Julius Roberts
Regenerative farmerand chef and farmer explore the farm-to-table journey from their Ibiza and Dorset holdings.
4.00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Anna Jones and Carla Lalli Music, in conversation
Join, cook and cookbook author, and , cookbook author and video host, as they talk food.
5:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET
The joy of greens, with Melissa Hemsley and Hetty Lui McKinnon
Discover how to build a meal around your favorite vegetables, eat more plants, and save the world withand .
6:00 p.m. GMT / 2:00 p.m. ET
From kitchen to cookbook, with Dorie Greenspan and Clare de Boer
Join cookbook authorand chef and writer as they discuss how they cook, write, and eat.
7:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET
What French women really eat, with Manon Lagrève and Chloé Crane-Leroux
- and reveal how to make French-inspired cooking part of your everyday life.
8:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00 p.m. ET
The work of food, with Jenny Rosenstrach and Christina Chaey
Joinand for an honest conversation about building a freelance career in food, what really makes up that work, and their career histories—as well as their most popular recipes and kitchen strategies.
9:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Cook-along with Samah Dada
Join TV host and cookbook author, known for her delicious vegan treats, as she shares her know-how. Make sure to subscribe to her Substack for all the details of her upcoming Grubstack Live session.
9:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 p.m. ET
Chicken quesadillas with Chef Zealand
Join food creator, famous for teaching his followers how to cook comfort food, as he hosts a cook-along of his legendary chicken quesadillas.
Friday, March 14
12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET
War and food, with Felicity Spector and Tim Mak
Tune in to watchand explore the realities and challenges of feeding Ukraine under siege.
1:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. ET
A speedy lunch cook-along, with Rachel Khoo
Craving delicious homemade food but short on time? Join international food writer and broadcasteras she creates two delicious dishes in just 30 minutes—with a bonus recipe if time permits. Rachel will share her favorite shortcuts while celebrating the little pleasures that transform everyday meals into moments of joy.
2:00 p.m. GMT / 10:00 a.m. ET
Bake a classic Victoria sponge, with Remi Idowu
Cook along withas she shares helpful tips for the fluffiest cake and reveals how to pick the best ingredients.
3:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Taste a Spanish market haul, with Nicola Lamb and Milli Taylor
Join chefs and cookbook authorsand as they pick the best produce from the stalls of Sán Sebastian, for an exploration of Mediterranean flavors (and the best things to buy and bring home from your holidays).
4:00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Tex-Mex masterclass, with Tim Laielli
Joinlive from Austin as he crafts a dish packed with bold, sizzling flavors straight from the heart of Texas.
4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
A spring supper, with Skye McAlpine
Jointo create a light spring dinner—cook together in real time and enjoy a meal to remember. Skye will share the ingredients on her Substack in advance, so make sure to subscribe.
5:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET
The science of delicious, with Nik Sharma and Dan Souza
Join chefsand as they reveal the secrets of recipe development.
5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET
Caroline Chambers and Deb Perelman in conversation
Joinand for an in-depth discussion. Make sure to subscribe to their Substacks to find out more.
6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
3 high-protein meals to prep, and overcoming meal prep roadblocks, with Jenn Lueke
Joinas she preps Key Lime Chia Pudding, Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpeas, and Pesto, and High-Protein Creamy Tomato Soup. She’ll also be answering FAQs related to meal prep and take questions from live viewers.
Saturday, March 15
10:30 a.m. GMT / 6:30 a.m. ET
Ben Lippett and Tomos Parry in conversation
Hear from, chef and recipe developer, and , chef and founder of the London restaurants Brat, Mountain, and Brat x Climpson’s Arch. Make sure to subscribe to their Substacks to learn more.
11.30 a.m GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Kitchen hangs, with Rosie Birkett and Jeremy Lee
Join food writerbehind the scenes in the kitchen with chef to talk prepping for a pop-up service, writing menus, and much more.
12:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET
The art of solo dining, with Emma Gannon and Eleanor Wilkinson
Join, author of Table for One, and , author of One Pot, One Portion, for an uplifting and practical exploration of how to make the most of cooking and dining out when you’re solo.
3:00 p.m. GMT / 11:00 a.m. ET
José Andrés and Ruth Rogers in conversation
Join chef, restauranteur, and founder of World Central Kitchenin conversation with chef and restauranteur Ruth Rogers.
4:00 p.m. GMT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Chefs in conversation, with Yotam Ottolenghi and David Lebovitz
Joinand in conversation about their lives in the food world, cooking and baking, and their favorite brunch recipes.
Time to be confirmed
Ruth Reichl and Bill Buford in conversation
Hear from two of the foremost figures in food writing,and . Make sure to subscribe to Ruth’s Substack to find out all the details of their upcoming Grubstack Live session.
8:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Cook-along with Gaby Dalkin
Join, the founder of What’s Gaby Cooking, Dalkin&Co, Little Mouths, Big Palates, and Gaby’s, from her California kitchen to create one of her favorite family-friendly recipes.
And more…
We put out the call to the foodies of Substack to create their own Grubstack events, and they answered it beautifully. Join Sally McKenna to discuss “The Shifting Food Ecosystem” (Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET), Nicki Sizemore’s “Knife Skills Live Class” (Thursday, 11:00 a.m. ET), Victoria Granof’s lethal how-to guide “Delicious Poisons: A History, with Recipes” (Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET), and Kate McDermott’s “It’s Pi (π) Day: Let’s Make Dough”—which, of course, starts at 3:14 PM PT (Friday, 6:14 p.m. ET)—to mention just some of the events that are taking place this week. Visit the Food & Drink tab via your homepage or the Substack app to discover more.
Hosting your own Grubstack Live event? Share the details—date, time, and anything else you’d like people to know about it—in the comments below. Sharing on social media? Remember to use the hashtag #grubstack and tag @substack when you publish a Note.
So excited about this and I agree with Felicity Spector of @FlourPower - I want to see them all! It's a great line-up and I'm thrilled that I get to talk with Clare de Boer of @TheBestBit - she's so terrifc and I love the way she write about food - xoD
Gosh if only I didn’t have to work I would listen to all of these back to back!