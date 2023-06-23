Substack Reads

The internet is conditioning our minds and influencing the global consciousness in ways that we are only beginning to understand – and writers are on the front lines. In The Active Voice, Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie talks to great writers about how they are reckoning with the challenges of the social media moment, how they find the space for themselves to create great literature and journalism despite the noise, and how to make a living amid the economic volatility of the 2020s.
The Active Voice: Richard Hanania is seeking ‘enlightened centrism’
Hamish McKenzie talks to Richard Hanania about the origins of wokeness, the long reach of civil rights law, and the future of the culture wars
Richard Hanania
 and 
Hamish McKenzie
The Active Voice: Nadia Bolz-Weber is preaching to break your heart
Sophia Efthimiatou talks with Nadia Bolz-Weber about sinners and saints, the enduring power of scripture, and how we should really think about…
Sophia Efthimiatou
 and 
Nadia Bolz-Weber
The Active Voice: Suleika Jaouad and Yung Pueblo are creating to live
This week, Suleika Jaouad and Diego Perez are in conversation about facing death, creativity as healing, and fostering writing communities
Suleika Jaouad
Yung Pueblo
, and 
Sophia Efthimiatou
The Active Voice: Ted Gioia and Mike Solana are fighting from the fringes
This week, Ted Gioia and Mike Solana are in conversation about reasons for optimism in a time of rapid technological change
Ted Gioia
Hamish McKenzie
, and 
Mike Solana
The Active Voice: Robert Reich is pressing the reveal key for society
Hamish McKenzie talks to Robert Reich about kids these days, culture wars, and standing up to bullies
Hamish McKenzie
 and 
Robert Reich
The Active Voice: Ethan Strauss is jumping off a high diving board
Hamish McKenzie talks to Ethan Strauss about conformity in sports media, being an outsider, and taking bold stances
Hamish McKenzie
 and 
Ethan Strauss
The Active Voice: Alison Roman is bored of Instagram
Hamish McKenzie talks to cooking writer Alison Roman about growing distant from social media, how money factors in, and recovering from cancellation
Hamish McKenzie
 and 
Alison Roman
