Readers and writers frequently ask us for more ways to discover great writing on Substack, which is why we have things like Notes, Recommendations, and our weekly Substack Reads digest. After all, some of the world’s most celebrated writers are here—including

,

,

and

—alongside a new generation of lesser-known talents who are making their names on Substack.

Very soon, we’ll introduce another powerful way to find new stories and writers to fall in love with: an email digest called Your Weekly Stack.

Every Wednesday, we’ll send a roundup of posts that have been assembled just for you. We’ve designed these emails to help you—the subscribers of Substack Reads—become aware of even more of the essays, art, and ideas published on Substack.

This is a new feature and will evolve in response to your feedback. Once you’ve started receiving Your Weekly Stack in your inbox, please let us know what you think. And of course, if these digests are not to your liking, you can opt out at any time.

Happy reading!

