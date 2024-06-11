Today we are pleased to welcome 10 new fellows to Substack Creator Studio, a program for the next wave of video stars.

Applications flooded in for the new Substack fellowship, ranging from seasoned video creators to successful Substack-natives to enthusiastic newcomers. Adam Faze of short-form-television studio Gymnasium and a panel of five judges from the Substack team selected 10 video creators based on their existing web presence, the quality of their work, and their interest in subscription revenue as a business model. We also took care to compose a diverse cohort, including a vintage-fashion researcher, a citizen journalist, a natural-hair-care expert, a music historian, and more internet celebrities who you’ll meet below.

The 10 fellows are starting to work with the Substack team and Adam Faze, turning their video talent into fresh Substack concepts. On Substack, the creators own their email lists and can post whatever they’d like, unencumbered by fickle algorithms. Instead of relying on brand deals for income, they will now be able to earn consistent income from paid subscriptions.

“I applied for this program because I wanted to move away from the unsustainable social media model of constantly feeding the algorithm, ads, and mindless consumption,” says

, a vintage-fashion curator with more than 1.6 million followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. “Being part of Substack will allow me to create high-quality, meaningful video content that deepens my connection with my community on a personal level and allows me to share my passion for education and vintage clothing..”

Since we could offer fellowships to only a small group, we are hosting a masterclass for video creators looking to monetize with paid subscriptions. The masterclass will take place virtually on Zoom, on June 20 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Please join us in welcoming the Substack Creator Studio fellows:

Comedian, actor, writer, and two-time Emmy-nominated producer Jenny Gorelick is a former Jersey girl now in New York. In her new Substack, Night Out, she brings her comedic talents to NYC nightlife with a play-by-play of her escapades, getting to the bottom of the best places to go out in the city.

Kellerman is a writer and actor from North Carolina who found success as a citizen journalist, delivering global news to millions with his signature bite-size, no-nonsense digital series The F*ckin’ News. His Substack will feature extended versions of newscasts, plus opportunities to engage with him and his passionate community via Substack Chat.

Coco Mocoe, Coco Mocoe

Coco Mocoe is a trend predictor and marketing expert who got her start working at media companies like Famous Birthdays and BuzzFeed. Coco comes to Substack with her podcast Ahead of the Curve, where she breaks down marketing trends and rising stars every week.

Kit Lazer is a TV and film podcaster and writer who has a passion for stories. On Substack, he creates a home for TV and film news, reviews of upcoming blockbusters and popular shows, and subscriber chats.

Gabi Jones is a vintage-fashion curator whose love for vintage clothing comes from her grandma, a lifelong vintage collector. When Gabi inherited her collection, she took to the internet to explore the history and stories of each piece. She is now sharing this with the public, bringing Substack the stories behind community-submitted vintage.

Venezuelan-American transgender man Miguel Peña shines a light on transitioning’s complexities in a social climate where queer individuals often face exclusion. On Substack, subscribers will have the chance to go behind the scenes of his transition and his life as a trans man.

Patrick Hicks is a storyteller, podcaster, and dad in Chicago whose music history documentaries have been reposted by such musicians as Willie Nelson and Questlove. On Substack, Patrick shares mini-documentaries every week in longer form.

Justice Jackson is a content creator who focuses primarily on natural hair care. She creates tutorials on hair growth, routines, how she maintains afro hair, and hair education. Justice comes to Substack to engage with her audience, offering a place for subscribers to receive personalized advice on their hair.

Jeauni Cassanova is a New York-based mixed-media artist whose work incorporates self-portraits, photography, and creative direction. Jeauni is bringing a “creative kiss” to Substack in the form of an advice column and podcast, The Look of Love, where Jeauni will interview fashion icons about how love impacts their art.

“God” is a creator and comedian who started The God Pod, a live-animated podcast that looks at the day’s top headlines through the eyes of God and Jesus, covering the biggest news stories in politics, pop culture, and more. Now, just in time for the 2024 election, God’s releasing biweekly episodes and written satire to keep you up to date on the news.

Interested in becoming a video creator on Substack or adding video to your existing offering? Sign up for the free masterclass on June 20:

0611 at 15:01 ET: This post was updated to change the description of The God Pod podcast.