What is the Substack Creator Accelerator Fund?

The Substack Creator Accelerator Fund is a $20 million funding guarantee for creators who want to move their paid subscription audience from other platforms, such as Patreon, Supercast, or Circle, to Substack. It’s designed to help creators grow their reach and business by taking advantage of Substack’s growth network and full suite of publishing, community, and discovery tools. The fund provides participating creators with a financial guarantee to ensure that they will lose none of their existing revenue as a result of their migration to Substack from another subscription-based platform.

We will begin reviewing applications on January 23, on a rolling basis throughout the calendar year, or until all spots are filled. Spots are limited, so apply soon.

What happens if my application is accepted?

If you’re accepted, you will receive:

White-glove service from a member of Substack’s Partnerships team, who will assist you as you move your paid subscription audience to Substack. They will guide you through key launch moments, setting up your publication for maximum success. Following your move to Substack, they will be a dedicated resource you can rely on for advice and support as your subscription business grows.

A financial guarantee, ensuring that you will not lose any revenue as a result of your migration to Substack. You will earn at least 100% of the annual revenue your publication was making on your previous platform (Patreon, Memberful, Circle, etc) over your first year on Substack, if not more. If you don’t, we’ll make up the difference.

Early access to beta features. At Substack, we believe in building with publishers. You will be able to trial new beta features, share real-time feedback, and play a key role in shaping future improvements to the Substack app.

What are you looking for in applications?

The Substack Creator Accelerator Fund is for creators who are ready to expand their reach and subscription business by taking advantage of Substack’s growth network and full suite of publishing, community, and discovery tools.

We will consider factors including audience engagement, publishing cadence, and growth potential, along with an applicant’s interest in taking advantage of the Substack growth network, community and discovery features, and multimedia publishing experience.

Can anybody apply?

Any U.S.-based individual creator, or small group of creators, who have a monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of at least $2,000 can apply.

I’m outside of the U.S. Can I apply?

Currently, this program is only open to US-based applicants.

What is the timeline for accepting creators for the fund?

We will begin reviewing applications on January 23, 2025, and continue to do so on a rolling basis throughout the calendar year, or until all spots are filled. We encourage interested creators to apply as soon as possible for priority access to program resources and support, and to jumpstart audience growth and revenue.

If we have questions or we’re interested in learning more about your application, we will be in touch within 30 days of your application submission to connect about next steps.

I am on another subscription-based platform, and I also have an existing Substack. Can I still apply?

Yes, if you are interested in fully moving your paid subscriptions from the other subscription-based platform to Substack, you’re welcome to apply.

I previously moved my paid subscriptions from another platform to Substack. Can I still apply?

No, this program is designed for those who are moving their entire paid subscription community to Substack for the first time. Instead of applying, we recommend attending our webinar on Tuesday, February 25th from 2 PM - 3 PM ET for additional information on Substack tools you may be able to leverage.

I want to switch my paid subscriptions to Substack today. Can I do that now, without applying for the fund?

Yes, if you don’t want to apply to the fund but you’d still like to move your paid subscription business to Substack, visit substack.com/switch for guidance. You can also browse through other resources via our in-house publication, On Substack, to learn more about getting started on Substack.

If I’m accepted, will I need to close my other existing platform account (e.g. Patreon, SupportingCast, Supercast, Circle, Memberful, etc.) to participate?

Yes, to participate in the program, your subscription business will need to transition exclusively to Substack as your primary home base for premium content.

What happens to my existing subscribers?

The migration process is designed to minimize disruption and help you maintain your audience’s support as you move to Substack and grow your subscription business here. We’ve designed playbooks to make the transition as seamless as possible for you and your subscribers. We will work with you every step of the way to ensure a smooth transition.

I have a social media audience but don’t currently have a paid subscription community. Can I apply to this program?

This program is specifically designed for creators with an existing paid subscription audience.

However, you can still start a Substack without one. We’ve seen creators with social media audiences successfully use these platforms as a great top-of-funnel opportunity to build paid communities. Visit substack.com/creators to claim your handle and connect your Stripe account. For tips on migrating followers from TikTok, check out our guide.

Can I continue to use other social platforms while participating in the fund?

Yes, we encourage you to use social platforms such as Instagram and YouTube to help new people discover your work. To maximize revenue, you should promote your Substack on your social accounts, and encourage audiences to find your premium content here. Your Substack should be the only place you’re offering premium subscriptions to your audience.

How will I know if I have been selected?

We will be in touch via creator@substackinc.com within 30 days of your submission to let you know if you have been selected for the program. Due to volume, we cannot comment on the status of specific applications.

In the meantime, you’re welcome to join us for a virtual Masterclass to learn more about Substack and its growth features, including using live video and group chats to accelerate your revenue. The session is open to all creators and will take place on Zoom on Tuesday, February 25th from 2 PM - 3 PM ET. Sign up here.

If I’m accepted, is there anything else I’ll have to do to participate?

If you are selected into the program, you will receive an email from creator@substackinc.com with next steps.

I have a question about applying for this program. How can I get in touch?

Please email us at creator@substackinc.com. Due to the volume of inquiries, it may take us up to two weeks to reply, but we’ll aim to get to your question sooner. Please only use this email for questions, not to submit your application. Only applications submitted through the official form will be reviewed.

Will you do more programs to support creators in the future?

Yes, we’re always looking for new ways to support writers and creators. Be sure to subscribe to and follow On Substack for updates.