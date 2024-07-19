Playback speed
Nate Silver on the edge

We talk election, media, Substack, prediction markets and more.
Chris Best
and
Nate Silver
Jul 19, 2024
Chris here, Co-founder and CEO of Substack. I’m sharing a conversation with Nate Silver that I just published on my Substack.

Nate Silver
is a man of many talents. He’s been a baseball analyst, a blogger, a legendary election forecaster, and founder of 538. He’s worked in media at the Times, ABC, and ESPN. He’s a professional poker player, and a bestselling author. I was introduced to his work through his book The Signal and the Noise, and he has a new book coming out in August called On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything. He has a wildly successful Substack, which you should subscribe to now.

I spoke to Nate with the whole Substack team listening in from our San Francisco headquarters, where we’ve gathered for the week. He kindly answered questions from

Sophia Efthimiatou
,
Niall
Wingham,
Catherine Valentine
,
Jasmine Sun
,
Hamish McKenzie
, and
Helen Tobin
.

For more conversations with Substack writers and other interesting people, subscribe to my Substack.

Thanks for being here,

Chris

Chris Best

Co-founder and CEO of Substack
