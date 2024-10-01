During the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, live chats in the Substack app turned my favorite political publications into vibrant watch parties. Subscribers shared immediate reactions and memes, checked facts, and joined in substantive discussions. In the midst of a chaotic and confusing election cycle, talking through the debate in real time with like-minded policy wonks and armchair analysts was an edifying—and, dare I say, fun—experience.

The Substack app is a powerful discovery platform. It allows readers to build their own daily newspaper of Substack journalists, piecing together varied interests into a colorful constellation of enriching writing. But increasingly, the magic of the Substack app also lies in the discursive communities built on existing webs of trust. Shared norms and values create the foundation to have good-faith debates, ask tough questions, and try out ideas that aren’t yet fully baked. Creators, meanwhile, can be more candid while speaking directly to subscribers rather than the internet mob.

The vice presidential debate between Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz airs tonight, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET, and Substackers will be covering the event from a variety of angles and political perspectives. It should be another electrifying night, with chats that bring political junkies together in real time and live videos where creators postgame the event with immediate reactions.

Here are a few of the publications that plan to host live chats or live videos during the VP debate. Make sure to download the app and subscribe to join these conversations.

The best 2024 election discourse is happening on Substack, and spirited political discussions will continue on the platform through November and beyond.

Last week, we announced the Substack Election Dialogues, a series in which some of the top publishers in politics will engage in intellectually challenging conversations on topics that are as yet unresolved in their minds. Stay tuned for more information; we’ll share additional details soon.