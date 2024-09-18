Today we shared a big announcement with publishers: live video is now available in the Substack app.

Read more: Introducing live video in the Substack app

We’ve been testing live video in beta over the past few months, working directly with publishers and their subscribers to build a new way to connect. You might’ve seen some of the videos—for instance,

and

broke down the

right after the broadcast; fitness expert

answered

from his subscribers; and Substack’s CEO

and head of design

geeked out over

. While live video is available on other platforms, it feels different on Substack. Here, creators aren’t just broadcasting to a mass of followers; they’re intimately connecting with the community that supports their work.

As we expand live video access to bestsellers across the platform, we’re excited to see how Substack publishers use the new medium. Live video offers fresh possibilities for how creators connect with their audiences, deepening a sense of engagement and immediacy. Creators can deconstruct their essays, answer burning questions, debate hot topics, host cooking demos, share styling tips, and maybe even take us hiking. And you, as a subscriber, will always have a front-row seat.

Over the coming days and weeks, an impressive array of writers and creators will be pioneering this new feature and offering subscribers insider access to live musical performances, spicy cooking sessions, and gossipy conversations. Here’s a taste of what’s coming:

An at-a-glance schedule. Dates and times are subject to change, so be sure to subscribe to these folks to stay updated.

Live video is another way we’re expanding what’s possible for publishers with the Substack model, one that preserves ownership and independence for creators and gives subscribers the ability to support the kind of culture they want to see in the world. These are the early days of live streaming on Substack, and there’s more work to come. We hope you’ll tune in to some of these sessions and share feedback about what we can improve.

See you in the app!