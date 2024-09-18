Coming to you live: Join these creators in real time
Comedian Bill Maher goes live with Cheech & Chong, Emily Schuman beautifies you, Jeff Tweedy plays you a tune, and more
Today we shared a big announcement with publishers: live video is now available in the Substack app.
Read more: Introducing live video in the Substack app
We’ve been testing live video in beta over the past few months, working directly with publishers and their subscribers to build a new way to connect. You might’ve seen some of the videos—for instance,and broke down the Trump vs. Harris presidential debate right after the broadcast; fitness expert answered health and wellness questions from his subscribers; and Substack’s CEO and head of design geeked out over Apple’s latest iPhone launch event. While live video is available on other platforms, it feels different on Substack. Here, creators aren’t just broadcasting to a mass of followers; they’re intimately connecting with the community that supports their work.
As we expand live video access to bestsellers across the platform, we’re excited to see how Substack publishers use the new medium. Live video offers fresh possibilities for how creators connect with their audiences, deepening a sense of engagement and immediacy. Creators can deconstruct their essays, answer burning questions, debate hot topics, host cooking demos, share styling tips, and maybe even take us hiking. And you, as a subscriber, will always have a front-row seat.
Over the coming days and weeks, an impressive array of writers and creators will be pioneering this new feature and offering subscribers insider access to live musical performances, spicy cooking sessions, and gossipy conversations. Here’s a taste of what’s coming:
Tune in to award-winning government teacheras she breaks down the U.S. election with Substack co-founder . September 18, 3:30 p.m. ET
Join a guided meditation led by the host of the 10% Happier podcast, bestselling author, and former ABC News anchor, and learn why he believes mental states like happiness, calm, and focus are skills that can be developed. September 18, 4:30 p.m. ET
Cook alongside, who will be making her creamy pumpkin rigatoni with rosemary breadcrumbs. This gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free recipe is a crowd-pleaser for fall. September 18, 5 p.m. ET
Join comedian, political commentator, and television hostas he goes live from Club Random Studios with special guests Cheech & Chong ahead of their podcast recording. September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET
Gossip about friendships, relationships, sex, and embarrassing moments with Cup of Jo founder andeditor and of . September 19, 3 p.m. ET
Dissect the latest Bennifer rumors with culture critic and journalistof . September 19, 5 p.m. ET
Join, the Megababe founder and author behind , and , founder of the lifestyle site , as they discuss why being in your 40s is awesome. September 19, 6:30 p.m. ET
Askof Thoughtful Money and his team of wealth advisers all your money questions. September 20, 11 a.m. ET
Dive into makeup and skin care questions withof Cupcakes and Cashmere while she does her beauty routine live. September 20, 3 p.m. ET
Join an intimate pre-show with, who will play songs for his subscribers in the greenroom before his show at Chicago’s Navy Pier. September 21, 8 p.m. ET
Get a real-time play-by-play of the Browns-Giants game with NFL journalist. September 22, 7 p.m. ET
Joinas he cooks a wild-mushroom and burrata pasta live from his Paris kitchen. September 26, 11 a.m. ET
Discuss writing and books with rugby-player-turned-writer, streaming from London. September 26, 3 p.m. ET
Live video is another way we’re expanding what’s possible for publishers with the Substack model, one that preserves ownership and independence for creators and gives subscribers the ability to support the kind of culture they want to see in the world. These are the early days of live streaming on Substack, and there’s more work to come. We hope you’ll tune in to some of these sessions and share feedback about what we can improve.
See you in the app!
What an exciting lineup -- PUMPED for this! Nice job, Substack team!
Wow, this is really exciting! I can't wait to get my hands on this feature. I've been thinking of ways to bring my readers into my creative process, especially as I work on my upcoming book. It's all about crafting little tokens of love for the unsung heroes in our communities — you know, the baristas, mail carriers, and grocery store clerks who make our daily lives brighter? Hoping the algorithm won’t be the one dictating participation and human connection as on other platforms!