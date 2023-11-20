Back in November 2021, I left my once-upon-a-time dream job as editor in chief of Elle UK magazine to join Substack as head of writer partnerships for the U.K. I had been a traditional-media journalist and editor for over 20 years at that point. But there was a problem: legacy media was dying. Local press outlets were shuttering every few months. Nationwide redundancies across our most prestigious media outlets were commonplace. Even digital brands we had been told were the future started to fall on their knees. An entire industry of writers and creatives found themselves having to abandon careers they had spent their lives trying to make work simply because the system was broken.

I know, because I was one of them.

I was amazed at what I found.

Because Substack’s power is this: give culture makers financial independence through reader subscriptions. It’s that simple. Writers don’t have to sublimate themselves to attention games or beg for corporate marketing budgets in order to succeed. They just have to do their best work. Their readers will do the rest.

Back in 2021, that was still a radical idea. The U.K.’s creative community still believed it was legacy media brands that had the audiences, rather than the writers themselves. Many, including myself, were similarly conditioned to think advertising was the only route to make money.

At Substack, we started by rolling out dozens of large-scale masterclasses to help writers better understand the possibilities for their work. We wanted traditional-media journalists to see that readers valued their voice, not only the brand they worked for. We encouraged bloggers to charge for some of the work they had been doing for free for years. We got social media stars, who struggled to reach their audiences due to aggressive new algorithms, to start a Substack so they could reach every single one of their followers. And they embraced it.

In this day and age, it’s easy to get cynical. It’s easy to listen to the naysayers and believe the narrative that creativity is in crisis, journalism is dying, the internet has made original ideas obsolete, and making a living from doing the creative work you love best is an impossibility. My advice is, don’t get cynical.

Because the truth is something incredible is happening: a whole new creative ecosystem is at play. It’s a place where writers are paid by the people who love their work; where creatives help one another to succeed by recommending each other, teaching each other, and connecting through real-life meetups. It’s a place brimming with all the ideas that don’t fit the narrow mold of traditional media; that also values traditional media and wants it to succeed. And the best part about is that you can help build it and show the way to a better future.

