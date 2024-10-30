The Tea by Mary Cassatt, shared by Nicole Miras

We all get stressed from time to time. Maybe there’s a lot going on at work, or your parents are coming for an extended visit. Maybe your kid is sick or your roof is leaking. Maybe your country is less than a week away from one of the most contentious elections in its history and commentators on both sides of the aisle are predicting the destruction of the nation as we know it if the other team wins. Or maybe you’re behind on emails.

Regardless of what’s stressing you out, here are a few techniques to help you relax and find your center.

Try meditation

“Deep breath in, deep breath out” is a good start, but it can only take you so far. When you’re ready to go deeper, try this “election sanity meditation” from Tara Brach via

.

1× 0:00 -10:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You can find more of Dan’s tips on how to mentally survive the election in

’s

.

Spend time in nature

Going on a walk is a tried-and-true method to feel more relaxed. Here are a few photos from Substackers that might inspire you to get out there and peep a leaf.

Clockwise from top left: Photos by Liza, Bob Warner, Ben Mercer, Jennifer Lane Brianna Plaza, and Carmen Luisa

Listen to music

Check out Moskitoo’s LP Unspoken Poetry, which

described as “a thing of ambient pop beauty.”

Or if jazz is more your vibe, give a listen to Lester Young’s “Mean to Me.”

Cook something

Looking for something warm and comforting? Try making a spicy tantanmen-style ramen with a recipe from

in

Craving something sweet? Try the

shared by

in

. Just hoping to forget? Try making an

with a recipe by

in

.

Read

We recommend poetry, fiction, and nature writing to get your mind off everything that isn’t poetry, fiction, or nature. But of course, taste is subjective. Just setting aside some time to read the writers you love and subscribe to is great.

Here’s a short poem by

to help get you in the mood.

Get creative

Journal, paint, sketch, cross-stitch, design a floral arrangement, make an embroidered button. If you need a little more direction, try completing a Gratitude Drawing Challenge, inspired by

of

.

Find a distraction

Do you enjoy the architectural eccentricities that a combination of money and weird taste can produce? Try looking at funky Zillow finds with

. Gone on a walk and decided it wasn’t as absurdly whimsical as you’d like? Try making a

. Hoping to wrap your mind around the role of the

? Please do.

And if all else fails, here are some cats.