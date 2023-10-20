Reading Room is a series where writers share their favorite publications to read on Substack. Any Substack writer can endorse their peers using our recommendations feature.

the New York Times best-selling author of seven books of poetry and prose, including

published by Simon & Schuster in April. Her next book, My Thoughts Have Wings, an illustrated picture book for children, will be published in February 2024. Maggie's poems and essays have appeared in the New York Times, The New Yorker, the Paris Review, The Guardian, Time, The Nation, and The Best American Poetry series. She offers writing craft tutorials and space to experiment together with writing on her Substack,

Today she shares her favorite reads on Substack and beyond.

Hi Maggie! Can you start by describing your reading diet?

I’m constantly reading, like every other writer I know. The pie chart of any given day is probably 40% reading. My reading diet is a varied feast: lots of books (primarily poetry, memoirs, and essay collections); plenty of Substacks; magazines and newspapers (The New Yorker, Poetry, The Atlantic, the Washington Post, the New York Times, The Nation, Poets & Writers, etc.); and creative work by my students and editorial clients. I’m almost always reading more than one book at a time—a few near my bed, many teetering stacks in my office, plus several on coffee tables and in tote bags. I think all of my reading is for personal interest and for professional research. When I read for pleasure, I’m gleaning things from that piece of writing that I might use myself or in my teaching, like a magpie collecting shiny objects. When I read students’ or clients’ work, it’s also a pleasure. Every piece of writing I encounter feeds me, inspires me, teaches me—and all of that contributes to the work I do.

Describe your ideal or actual reading room. What does it look like?

Where I read depends a lot on the time of day and the weather. If the weather cooperates—which, in central Ohio, is difficult to count on—I love to read either on my back patio or my front porch, enjoying the fresh air and sunshine. If it’s cold or rainy, or it’s too dark to read outside, I usually read on my yellow sectional sofa in my living room. The room is flooded with natural light, and my dog will happily curl up and nap beside me. What’s more relaxing than reading next to a snoring, snuffling Boston terrier?

My ideal reading room would probably be a cozy cabin in the woods with a fire going—and a sleeping dog nearby, of course. In the cabin there would be no dishes to do, no laundry to fold, and no other distractions.

Do you remember the first writer or book that really captured your attention?

My favorite book as a child was The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner, but even before that, the book that captured my imagination as a very young child was a 1977 edition of Dean’s A Book of Fairy Tales, illustrated by Janet and Anne Grahame Johnstone. I mentioned this book to my agent, Joy Tutela, a few years ago, lamenting that I didn’t have it anymore. Not long after that phone conversation, a package arrived: a copy she’d found online and had shipped to my home. I gasped when I opened it and realized what it was. What a gift.

Maggie’s recommended reads

Substack I’m most excited to open ASAP: lyz Lenz, Men Yell at Me . I love Lyz Lenz’s work, which is both political and personal, both brilliant and funny as hell. She’s a single mom and a Midwesterner like me, but she can skewer a dingus much better than I could, so I’m especially eager to read her Dingus of the Week posts. This one I happily shared with my own readers because it was perfect . Addressing Sophie Turner, who is divorcing Joe Jonas, Lyz writes, “You are also a human being who deserves to have fun. And being a full and complete human is actually being a good mom. Being a good mom does not mean tossing your body onto the burning pyre of home and husband. Being a good mom means you get to be a human being. A real flesh-and-blood human. And if you couldn’t be that in your marriage, then I am so glad you got out.” Amen .

