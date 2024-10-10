The Substack Election Dialogues—a series in which influential political figures, writers, and commentators join together to confront the most consequential questions of the political moment—kick off this Friday.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the topics under discussion.

International affairs

Chinese Perceptions and the U.S. Election

Friday, October 11, 10 a.m. ET

Join Sinocism’s Bill Bishop and Chris Johnson, CEO of China Strategies Group, for an in-depth discussion on how China views the upcoming U.S. election and what each outcome might mean for the future of U.S.–China relations.

America in the World: Intervention, Isolation, Immigration

Wednesday, October 30, 5 p.m. ET

Join Michael Moynihan of The Fifth Column and Josh Szeps of Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps as they tackle America’s role in global affairs and discuss whether the U.S. should remain the world’s cop or if its superpower days are over. Josh brings insights from Australia, a nation with tough illegal immigration policies but high legal immigration, while Michael draws from his time in Sweden, where immigration and NATO are key concerns.

Polling & predictions

Election Predictions with Matthew Yglesias and Nate Silver

Wednesday, October 16, 11 a.m. ET

Matthew Yglesias, founder of Slow Boring and co-founder of Vox, and renowned statistician and political analyst Nate Silver, founder of Silver Bulletin and FiveThirtyEight, will share their predictions for this year’s presidential election and discuss the key issues shaping the political landscape.

One Week Out: Vibes, the Polls, and Getting to the Finish Line

Tuesday, October 29, 9 p.m. ET

With just a week until the presidential election, Dan Pfeiffer, author of The Message Box and former White House Communications Director, and Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and host of The Focus Group podcast, will dive into voter sentiment, break down the latest polling, and discuss what getting to the finish line looks like.

The state of the media

Is 2024 the End of Mainstream Media as We Know It?

Thursday, October 17, 12 p.m. ET

Taylor Lorenz of User Mag and So What’s Chris Cillizza will explore whether 2024 marks the beginning of the end for mainstream media’s dominance in shaping political narratives. They’ll examine the rise of alternative platforms and how these changes might redefine political reporting moving forward. Is this election the tipping point for mainstream media’s influence?

Coping with Traditional Media this Election

Tuesday, October 22, 8 p.m. ET

Robert Hubbell of Today’s Edition Newsletter and Jay Kuo of The Status Kuo will dissect how legacy media is failing to meet the moment ahead of November’s crucial election. They’ll talk about the state of the campaign, not getting on the “pollercoaster,” and how to turn anxiety into grassroots organizing and action.

Social issues

Voting Justice with Joyce and Judd

Wednesday, October 16, 8 p.m. ET

Join Judd Legum of Popular Information and Joyce Vance, author of Civil Discourse and former U.S. Attorney, for an insightful discussion on voting rights and other critical issues at the intersection of law and politics.

The Changing Politics of Gender, Race, and Generations

Thursday, October 17, 8 p.m. ET

The Transom’s Ben Domenech and Kmele Foster of The Fifth Column will discuss the politics of gender, race, and generational shifts. Together, they’ll explore trend data and share their insights into how attitudes and conversations around these topics are evolving.

