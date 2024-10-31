The Trump campaign hosted a rally at Madison Square Garden the other day. Twenty thousand people filled the arena and it was buoyant with a celebratory atmosphere. Thousands more rallied outside.

Some Democrats called it a Nazi rally.

Inside the rally, a comedian made a joke about a floating pile of garbage in the middle of the ocean. “I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said.

President Joe Biden, in a public video call, seemed to say that, actually, it was Trump’s supporters who were garbage.

Trump responded with a garbage truck photo op, which his campaign has been milking for every pixel.

The trash twist to this week’s news is fitting for the garbage fire that is our current political discourse, which has adopted the language of social media. We might not know how to talk to each other, but we do know how to dunk on each other. We are polarized and dug in. We are billowing with outrage and alarm. We are certain that the other side is evil and dangerous.

Trump is a fascist.

Kamala’s a communist.

Trump is Hitler.

Kamala’s the antichrist.

Illegals are overrunning the country.

Democracy dies in darkness.

Insane!

Epic.

Fraud!

Lol.

It’s all so very dumb.

By adding fuel to the garbage fire, we’re all getting burnt. We might have hoped that having some Big Smart People play more of a role in the social media discourse would improve things—instead, it has just made them dumber, too.

There’s no quick fix for the garbage fire, but you have a choice. It may be too late to improve the tenor of this election, but it’s not too late to participate in a media system that encourages quality and depth, that rewards trust that’s built and sustained over time, and that gives power to independent thought. You can opt out of the stupidification. You can join a growing movement of the smartest minds in culture. You can take back your mind.

The garbage will continue to burn, but you don’t have to be touched by its flames.