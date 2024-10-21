The Substack Election Dialogues are off and running. From Nate Silver and Matthew Yglesias on polling and predictions to Taylor Lorenz and Chris Cillizza on the changing media landscape, Judd Legum and Joyce Vance on voting rights, and Chris Cuomo and Alex Berenson on the two-party system, we’ve had ringside seats to some of the most influential political figures, writers, and commentators as they conduct thought-provoking live conversations.

Coming this week

Coping with Traditional Media this Election

Tuesday, October 22, 8 p.m. ET

Robert Hubbell of Today’s Edition Newsletter and Jay Kuo of The Status Kuo will dissect how legacy media is failing to meet the moment ahead of November’s crucial election. They’ll talk about the state of the campaign, not getting on the “pollercoaster,” and how to turn anxiety into grassroots organizing and action.

The F Word: Fascism, Trump, and the Threat to American Democracy

Wednesday, October 23, 8 p.m. ET

Mehdi Hasan of Zeteo and Steve Schmidt of The Warning with Steve Schmidt will explore the political dynamics surrounding Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, considering the broader implications for American democracy, without shying away from tough questions about the movement’s ideological direction.

How Censorship Is Rewriting America’s Future

Thursday, October 24, 3 p.m. ET

Matt Taibbi of Racket News and author Marianne Williamson of TRANSFORM with Marianne Williamson will discuss how government influence and censorship are altering the American public’s ability to think and speak freely. They’ll discuss the historical roots of free speech and how current political forces are reshaping our national identity.

Next up

Election 2024: What the Media Missed

Monday, October 28, 11 a.m. ET

Mary Trump of The Good in Us and Andy Borowitz of The Borowitz Report will discuss the overlooked narratives and blind spots in media coverage leading up to the 2024 election. They’ll explore what the press missed, the stories that got buried, and why it all matters.

America in the World: Intervention, Isolation, Immigration

Monday, October 28, 5 p.m. ET

Michael Moynihan of The Fifth Column and Josh Szeps of Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps tackle America’s role in global affairs and discuss whether the U.S. should remain the world’s cop, or if its superpower days are over. Josh brings insights from Australia, a nation with tough illegal immigration policies but high legal immigration, while Michael draws from his time in Sweden, where immigration and NATO are key concerns.

Who Decides What We See? Politics and Platform Censorship

Tuesday, October 29, 2 p.m. ET

Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers of Pantsuit Politics and V Spehar of Under the Desk News will explore the challenges and complexities of how social media platforms manage political content, the impact on public discourse, and what it all means for the upcoming election.

Sean Spicer and Dana Loesch

Tuesday, October 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sean Spicer will join in conversation with Dana Loesch of Dana Loesch’s Chapter and Verse. More details will be added soon.

One Week Out: Vibes, the Polls, and Getting to the Finish Line

Tuesday, October 29, 9 p.m. ET

One week out from the presidential election, Dan Pfeiffer, author of The Message Box and former White House Communications Director, and Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark and host of The Focus Group podcast, will dive into voter sentiment, break down the latest polling, and discuss what getting to the finish line looks like.

Myths and Facts: What’s Really Moving Voters in 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 12 p.m. ET

Josh Barro of Very Serious and Milan Singh of Triple Threat and the Yale Youth Poll will break down the key issues driving voter behavior in the 2024 election. They’ll explore the myths and facts around shifting voter preferences—what’s behind Democratic struggles with Black and Hispanic men, what young voters really care about, and whether gimmicky policy proposals like “no tax on tips” are likely to sway marginal voters.

Can American Democracy Survive a Full-Scale Assault?

Thursday, October 31, 3 p.m. ET

America’s democratic institutions have been put to the test in recent years, but are they robust enough to withstand what’s coming next? Aaron Rupar of Public Notice and David Nir of The Downballot examine the threats our democracy faces in the 2024 elections—and beyond.

Dirty Little Secrets About the U.S. Presidential Election

Thursday, October 31, 8 p.m. ET

Michael Shellenberger, founder of Public, and Konstantin Kisin, writer and co-host of the Triggernometry podcast, go where Republicans and Democrats aren’t willing to.

Sarah Haider and Ayaan Hirsi Ali

Friday, November 1, 11 a.m. ET

Sarah Haider of Hold That Thought with Sarah Haider will join in conversation with Ayaan Hirsi Ali of Restoration, with Ayaan Hirsi Ali. More details will be added soon.

Instability, Distrust & the U.S. Elections

Friday, November 1, 2:15 p.m. ET

Van Jones and Ian Bremmer, founder of GZERO Media, will discuss the dismantling of trust in America’s electoral system with four days to go before Election Day.

U.S. Influence: The Geopolitics of America’s Elections

Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m. ET

Tim Mak of The Counteroffensive and Dr. Alex Vindman, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Retired) of Why It Matters, explore the geopolitical impact of U.S. elections for the Ukraine war and U.S. foreign policy around the globe.

