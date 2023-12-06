The tech industry evolves daily—new software is developed, new companies are founded, new roles are created. Yesterday’s career guides are already collecting dust, and generic business books are useless when it comes to figuring out what being something like a “product manager” means, much less how to do the job well. But there’s a new wave of experts emerging who offer real-time guidance and best practices to navigate today’s professional landscape.

is an early example.

A former product manager himself, Lenny left his position at Airbnb and saw an opportunity to share his lessons about the reality of the job—including how to do it well. “Before I started this newsletter,” Lenny wrote, “I’d never written anything publicly, taken writing courses, or studied writing.” But he had an itch to share his expertise, and wanted to provide others with a resource he didn’t have when he was figuring it out. Today,

is a media empire in its own right, including podcast interviews with top tech leaders, data-rich charts to benchmark growth rates and monthly churn, in-depth how-to guides on finding early B2B customers and building PM hiring timelines, and a thriving membership community.

Many others quickly followed in Lenny’s footsteps.

, who writes

, set out to create a version of Lenny’s Newsletter for engineers and engineering managers. Gergely’s biweekly newsletter, which offers programming lessons from companies like Uber and software development toolkits, grew to 500,000 subscribers in two years. His advice landed so well with his readers that a book he wrote based on content from his Substack crossed the Amazon bestseller list in just two days.

I’m beginning to think of Lenny and Gergely as models for a new kind of “tech guru.” These gurus have spent decades in their domains and now want to do more with their experiences than just reap the benefits themselves. Some of these experts have founded companies, been early-stage employees, stuck around through moments of hypergrowth, or been forced to make tough decisions when their companies suffered. Some were individual contributors, some product managers, some team leads, some founders. But all want scaling their expertise to be their next successful venture.

, the writer of

, spent 12 years as a senior manager and director of technology at Amazon, did a stint as a technology head at Meta and then a year as the CTO of Bezos Academy, before quitting to focus on writing full-time. One of his best-known articles acts as a step-by-step instruction manual for passing Amazon’s rigorous interview process. These days, he writes about everything from

to

. “Writing down knowledge scales incredibly well,” Dave says. “Now I’m able to reach tens of thousands of people. Being able to have those steady checks from my newsletter opens a lot of doors for my family, in the short and the long run.”

There is a robust ecosystem of this kind of expertise thriving on Substack, covering a huge variety of domains and skills within those areas.

writes about developing B2B growth strategies;

leans on his decade in sales to provide prospecting hacks;

writes about building effective storytelling in sales pitches;

talks about how to pursue product-led growth:

explores the creative thinking required for programming;

provides tips for engineers to improve working cultures and avoid burnout;

helps creators learn how to build products.

There’s no tip too small or too large. Some writers focus on career-defining practices:

spotlights the skills ICs need to flourish at FAANG companies. Others go into the weeds with helpful hacks:

covers how to succeed without formal onboarding processes in chaotic environments.

And then there’s a library of deep tech knowledge:

explains how to efficiently process large data sets in the nascent field of data engineering;

and the

team provide crash courses on modern development apps like Docker. Other writers focus on the act of creating a company itself:

and

draw on their experiences building iconic companies like PayPal and Netflix to teach subscribers lessons on how to build company cultures of scrappiness and execution.

All of these Substack writers are carving out a new genre for the tech world. Gone are the days when readers waited years for professional advice to be learned, collected and produced, printed in a book and then sold on a shelf at the store, all while the industry evolved around them.

Information from three months ago is obsolete today. Substack is the new business section of the bookstore; readers now get a direct line to the people in the daily trenches of these jobs. Tech writers are coming to Substack to scale their expertise, build communities around their knowledge, and make career advice more real-time and accessible than ever. Founders, PMs, software engineers, marketers: there’s so much more room on this bookshelf. Come start a Substack.

