Some of the world’s brightest writers and readers call Substack home. With the introduction of our new app, readers can now tap into an amazing array of stories, ideas, and people from across the Substack network like never before.

To celebrate this universe of great minds, we’re gathering a lineup of beloved experts to host ask-me-anything sessions on a variety of topics ranging from parenting to pop culture to politics to sports, coming directly to the Explore feed in the Substack app.

Here are the “tour dates”:

To take part, register for the sessions that you’re interested in and receive an email with a direct link as each event starts.

Each writer will dedicate an hour to their AMA, so come prepared with your questions. Whether you are a longtime subscriber or just discovering these writers, this series will be an opportunity to meet, converse with, and learn from some of the internet’s sharpest minds, as well as their readers.

Get the app

Erik Hoel answers questions on the science of consciousness

Whether you have questions about dreams, free will, or human connection, author and scientist Erik Hoel is here to answer all your neuroscience-related questions.

Register

Erik writes

on Substack and is the author of

, a novel about neuroscience, death, and the search for the theory of human consciousness. He earned his PhD in neuroscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, made

in science, and has been a visiting scholar at Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study and an

. Substack writer

describes Erik as “the modern thinker and philosopher of our time,” and

has said of The Intrinsic Perspective, “Neuroscientist + novelist = god-tier Substack.”

Emily Oster answers questions about pregnancy and parenting

Have questions about conceiving, bringing home a newborn, raising a toddler, or any other parenting questions about birth through elementary school? Professor Emily Oster is here to answer all your parenting and pregnancy questions.

Register

Emily writes

on Substack. She is a professor of economics at Brown University and author of three books on pregnancy and parenting:

and

, all

selling hundreds of thousands of copies

She was included in Time magazine’s 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, is a mother of two, and “likes to run and doesn’t sleep enough.”

Hunter Harris answers questions about pop culture

Dive deep into the world of pop culture with Hunter Harris. Whether you have questions about celebrities, movies, or the latest divorce gossip, Hunter is here to answer all of those questions.

Register

Hunter writes

on Substack. Previously, she was a staff writer at Vulture at New York Magazine, covering movies, music, and pop culture. In 2021, Hunter was invited to write for the second season of the Gossip Girl reboot and was cast to play herself in a cameo. Fellow writer

says, “Hunter Harris skates along the surface of popular culture with a delightfully lethal sting, dishing on its absurdities from what feels like a front-row seat.”

Matthew Yglesias answers questions about politics

Whether you have questions about politics, economics, the presidential race, or the looming potential government shutdown, journalist Matthew Yglesias is here to answer them.

Register

Matt writes

on Substack. He co-founded Vox.com in 2014 and was a columnist and journalist for The American Prospect, The Atlantic, and Slate.

of

says, “Matt has been my favorite blogger for nearly 20 years now, and his work has shaped my thinking on a number of policy issues. His newsletter has a high signal-to-noise ratio.”

Joe Posnanski answers questions about baseball and pop culture

Legendary sports columnist and bestselling author Joe Posnanski is here to answer all your questions about the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs and other sports and pop-culture topics.

Register

Joe writes

on Substack. He has authored six books, and his latest,

a New York Times bestseller

He is a former writer for Sports Illustrated, the Kansas City Star, NBC Sports, and The Athletic whose Substack

describes as “a flood of fun and insightfulness on baseball and pretty much everything else.”