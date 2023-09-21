Discover more from Substack Reads
Here are the “tour dates”:
Thursday, Sept, 21: AMA withon the science of consciousness (register here)
Monday, Sept. 25: AMA withon parenting using data and research (register here)
Tuesday, Sept. 26: AMA withon pop culture, music, movies, Succession, RHONY, Timothée Chalamet, and more (register here)
Wednesday, Sept. 27: AMA withon politics and public policy in the U.S. (register here)
Thursday, Sept. 28: AMA withon the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs (register here)
To take part, register for the sessions that you’re interested in and receive an email with a direct link as each event starts.
Each writer will dedicate an hour to their AMA, so come prepared with your questions. Whether you are a longtime subscriber or just discovering these writers, this series will be an opportunity to meet, converse with, and learn from some of the internet’s sharpest minds, as well as their readers.
answers questions on the science of consciousness
Whether you have questions about dreams, free will, or human connection, author and scientist Erik Hoel is here to answer all your neuroscience-related questions.
Erik writeson Substack and is the author of The Revelations, a novel about neuroscience, death, and the search for the theory of human consciousness. He earned his PhD in neuroscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, made Forbes’s 30 Under 30 in science, and has been a visiting scholar at Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study and an NYC Emerging Writers Fellow. Substack writer describes Erik as “the modern thinker and philosopher of our time,” and has said of The Intrinsic Perspective, “Neuroscientist + novelist = god-tier Substack.”
answers questions about pregnancy and parenting
Have questions about conceiving, bringing home a newborn, raising a toddler, or any other parenting questions about birth through elementary school? Professor Emily Oster is here to answer all your parenting and pregnancy questions.
Emily writeson Substack. She is a professor of economics at Brown University and author of three books on pregnancy and parenting: Expecting Better, Cribsheet, and The Family Firm, all selling hundreds of thousands of copies. She was included in Time magazine’s 2022 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, is a mother of two, and “likes to run and doesn’t sleep enough.”
answers questions about pop culture
Dive deep into the world of pop culture with Hunter Harris. Whether you have questions about celebrities, movies, or the latest divorce gossip, Hunter is here to answer all of those questions.
Hunter writeson Substack. Previously, she was a staff writer at Vulture at New York Magazine, covering movies, music, and pop culture. In 2021, Hunter was invited to write for the second season of the Gossip Girl reboot and was cast to play herself in a cameo. Fellow writer says, “Hunter Harris skates along the surface of popular culture with a delightfully lethal sting, dishing on its absurdities from what feels like a front-row seat.”
answers questions about politics
Whether you have questions about politics, economics, the presidential race, or the looming potential government shutdown, journalist Matthew Yglesias is here to answer them.
Matt writeson Substack. He co-founded Vox.com in 2014 and was a columnist and journalist for The American Prospect, The Atlantic, and Slate. of says, “Matt has been my favorite blogger for nearly 20 years now, and his work has shaped my thinking on a number of policy issues. His newsletter has a high signal-to-noise ratio.”
answers questions about baseball and pop culture
Legendary sports columnist and bestselling author Joe Posnanski is here to answer all your questions about the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs and other sports and pop-culture topics.
Joe writeson Substack. He has authored six books, and his latest, Why We Love Baseball, a New York Times bestseller. He is a former writer for Sports Illustrated, the Kansas City Star, NBC Sports, and The Athletic whose Substack describes as “a flood of fun and insightfulness on baseball and pretty much everything else.”
